Officers issued 11 traffic related warnings; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; conducted 21 crime prevention services; assisted the farmers market staff getting vehicles moved; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test at the Fort Atkinson Police Department; spoke with a driver from Palatine, Ill. who was lost and trying to read a map while driving near East Sherman Avenue and North Main Street following a complaint about an erratic driver, two parents at different locations about a child custody issue, and the Fort Atkinson Public Works director about people parking at the lift station in the 500 block of Bark River Drive so they could be near a ball tournament.
Also, placed a request for extra patrol in the 200 block of Barrie Street on the briefing board; assisted a semi at the Fort Atkinson Farmers Market; were unable to locate a disabled man reportedly running down the middle of the road near Highland Avenue and South Main Street; documented information about one dog attacking another near South Fifth and Grant streets; and stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy on a traffic stop at the intersection of Janesville and West Rockwell avenues.
2:53 a.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson girl was cited at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Monroe Street for violation of graduated driver’s license restrictions and warned for curfew violation.
8:44 p.m.: A 34-year-old Lake Mills man was cited in the first block of Elm Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
9:44 p.m.: An 18-year-old Cambridge male was arrested at the intersection of South Third Street West and Grove Street for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and warned for operating a vehicle with lights not lit. He was released.
10:18 p.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of Washington Street and Madison Avenue.
10:50 p.m.: A 27-year-old man was arrested in the first block of South Main Street on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He posted bond and was released.
11:47 p.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license in the 900 block of Whitewater Avenue and warned for defective headlight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.