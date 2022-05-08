Saturday, May 7

Officers issued 11 traffic related warnings; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; conducted 21 crime prevention services; assisted the farmers market staff getting vehicles moved; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test at the Fort Atkinson Police Department; spoke with a driver from Palatine, Ill. who was lost and trying to read a map while driving near East Sherman Avenue and North Main Street following a complaint about an erratic driver, two parents at different locations about a child custody issue, and the Fort Atkinson Public Works director about people parking at the lift station in the 500 block of Bark River Drive so they could be near a ball tournament.

Also, placed a request for extra patrol in the 200 block of Barrie Street on the briefing board; assisted a semi at the Fort Atkinson Farmers Market; were unable to locate a disabled man reportedly running down the middle of the road near Highland Avenue and South Main Street; documented information about one dog attacking another near South Fifth and Grant streets; and stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy on a traffic stop at the intersection of Janesville and West Rockwell avenues.

2:53 a.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson girl was cited at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Monroe Street for violation of graduated driver’s license restrictions and warned for curfew violation.

8:44 p.m.: A 34-year-old Lake Mills man was cited in the first block of Elm Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.

9:44 p.m.: An 18-year-old Cambridge male was arrested at the intersection of South Third Street West and Grove Street for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and warned for operating a vehicle with lights not lit. He was released.

10:18 p.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of Washington Street and Madison Avenue.

10:50 p.m.: A 27-year-old man was arrested in the first block of South Main Street on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He posted bond and was released.

11:47 p.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license in the 900 block of Whitewater Avenue and warned for defective headlight.

