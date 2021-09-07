Sunday, Sept. 5
Officers were unable to locate a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 1600 block of Endl Boulevard, a person whose car alarm was sounding in the 100 block of Clarence Street, a motorized scooter that was driven over the pedestrian bridge on West Riverwalk, or any fireworks in the 100 block of Clarence Street; checked on a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of North High Street that was unoccupied and found no issues, and a person unloading equipment from a concert where they were earlier in the evening in the first block of South Main Street; documented information about a scam call, an open/broken door to a first floor apartment unit in the 300 block of Rogers Street for which the person also will notify the landlord, a suspicious incident at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street, information about drugs, and an egg being thrown at a house in the 1600 block of Premier Place; received information about a person who had several warrants on them through several agencies and learned that the person had moved on from their last known address; addressed a complaint of loud music in the 400 block of Converse Street; provided a ride home to man with a walker who was found in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue by another person concerned for his welfare; and cleared a home in the 600 block of Grant Street when the resident thought they saw another person in their home.
10:12 a.m.: An officer noticed some small children on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Main Street and with the help of a multi-lingual person was able to identify where they lived. They were advised about the dangers of leaving their home without telling anyone and they were taken to a babysitter’s home until a parent could return. Jefferson County Human Services was asked to provide followup.
12:36 p.m.: A 57-year-old Whitewater man was cited in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
1 p.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Grant Street and South Third West for operating a motorcycle without a motorcycle endorsement on their license.
2:34 p.m.: No citations were issued for a nonreportable accident in the parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue involving a 74-year-old Marshall man and a 47-year-old Fort Atkinson woman.
4:06 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:15 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:19 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance transported a woman from the 300 block of Monroe Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:49 p.m.: A 50-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
11:06 p.m.: Officers spoke with a father and daughter in the 200 block of North Main Street who were involved in a verbal dispute. The two were separated for the night and Jefferson County Human Services was contacted to provide followup services.
