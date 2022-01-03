Officers provided a ride home to an intoxicated person who did not know where they were because they had fallen into a snow bank; transported a resident from the 300 block of Hillcrest Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital who reportedly had been acting out of character all evening; referred a woman from the 800 block of Van Buren Street to the Madison Police Department because she wanted to report that a vehicle was stolen in the City of Madison; requested assistance from the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works for slippery road conditions throughout the city; and returned two young children to their mother when they snuck out of the house while she was napping and went to Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street.
12:17 a.m.: A 48-year-old Madison man was cited in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
12:35 a.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Washington Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
12:35 a.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested in the 1100 block of Talcott Street for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct. After being booked and posting bond, she was released.
4:36 a.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 200 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense.
6:47 a.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for disorderly conduct/intoxication when someone reported finding him along the bike trail in the 300 block of North Glacial River Trail wearing wet clothes and appearing to have vomited over himself and requested a welfare check. After being located and booked, he was released to the custody of his sister.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.