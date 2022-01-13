Monday, Jan. 10
Officers provided information to a person who had questions about resources for housing assistance until they get started with a new job on Wednesday; will follow up on a report of possible child abuse; spoke with a man and his friend at the Fort Atkinson Police Department, and the friend took the man to Fort Memorial Hospital to get the services they felt he needed, and a mother who was having issues with her child;
Also, officers were advised of a student who had walked away from Fort Atkinson Middle School and the police/school liaison officer followed up; and learned that a disturbance in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue was related to a juvenile who was acting out but everything was under control.
12:12 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 57-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for failing to provide proof of insurance, failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change and operating without registration lamps.
1:11 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 52-year-old Janesville woman in the 300 block of Riverside Drive for expired vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance.
6:02 a.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson woman will be cited for speeding in the first block of East Rockwell Avenue.
8:26 a.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Lucile Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
8:45 a.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Robert Street for speeding and warned for no front license plate and obstructed plate.
11:17 a.m.: A 54-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested at the intersection of North Main Street and Sherman Avenue on warrants through the Rock and Outagamie Counties Sheriff’s Departments. He was processed at the Fort Atkinson Police Department and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
3:24 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 43-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the intersection of Barrie and Robert streets for nonregistration of vehicle.
4:21 p.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
5:13 p.m.: No citations were issued for an accident involving two Fort Atkinson women in the parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street. An in-house, non-reportable accident form was completed.
5:35 p.m.: No citations were issued for an accident involving two Fort Atkinson women in the parking lot in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue. The accident is state-reportable.
9:25 p.m.: A 20-year-old Waukesha man was cited in the first block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle with suspended vehicle registration.
9:25 p.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for no headlights and failing to provide proof of insurance.
