Tuesday, Jan. 11

Officers contacted Jefferson County Human Services for support for a family in the 300 block of Rogers Street following a visit to their place when a neighbor complained about a disturbance; removed the fuse from a car belonging to a newspaper carrier in the 400 block of Nadig Drive because the horn on their vehicle kept beeping; counseled a 13-year-old boy about going to school when he was refusing to listen to his mother about going to school; notified the Fort Atkinson Water Department of a water main break in the 800 block of Florence Street; responded to a request for an officer at Fort Atkinson High School, and to a disturbance between a man and woman in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue; were unable to contact a man in the 600 block of Adams Street at the request of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Rock County called a short time after to report that they had been able to reach the man on their own, and a vehicle that reportedly was being driven recklessly in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue.

Also, placed a request on the briefing board for extra patrol in the 1600 block of Jamesway following a meeting with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office; checked on a man in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue who had collapsed twice but appeared to be fine after being checked by Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service staff; spoke with a man from the 1000 block of South Main Street at the request of Jefferson County Human Services about some threats the man made to another individual; and followed up on a report of a person sleeping in a vehicle in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and was told that the vehicle was broken down and will be moved tomorrow.

Recommended for you

Load comments