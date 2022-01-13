Wednesday, Jan. 12
Officers were unable to locate the source of flashlights that tenants in the 1200 block of Commonwealth Drive saw; determined that a complaint of a violation of a court order by someone in the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard was unfounded; prepared eight truancy citations and two citations for possession of marijuana at Fort Atkinson High School; informed the Fort Atkinson Water Department of a water main break at the intersection of Gail Place and Adrian Boulevard; documented information for a resident in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue, information about a child custody issue that arose at Barrie Elementary School in the 1000 block of Harriette Street, and information from someone from the 1300 block of Madison Avenue; picked up some counterfeit money from Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street; contacted the family of a man with a medical condition that left him passed out in his vehicle in the 1500 block of Lena Lane and the family came to retrieve him and his vehicle.
Also, officers will follow-up on a report of a truck that struck an overhang in the 600 block of McMillen Street; transported a woman from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail to a special appearance at the Fort Atkinson Municipal Court and returned her to the sheriff’s jail when the hearing was over; spoke with a resident about problems with motorists in vehicles trying to drive on the bike trail at Haumerson’s Pond; advised a resident in the 1500 block of Radhika Street to move their vehicle from the front lawn following a complaint; completed a state-reportable accident form for a 25-year-old Jefferson man who went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to report striking a deer in the 100 block of Park Street; and will follow up on two reports of retail theft from Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street.
4:35 a.m.: A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was cited at the Main Street bridge for speeding.
6:02 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 40-year-old man at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Sixth Street for illegible license plates.
7:30 a.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 600 block of West Sherman Avenue for speeding and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
9:01 a.m.: A 16-year-old Whitewater female was cited at the intersection of South High Street and Whitewater Avenue for speeding.
9:50 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 900 block of West Cramer Street for no front license plate, defective brake light and failing to provide proof of insurance.
10:06 a.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and James Place for no driver’s license on person and warned for speeding.
11:23 a.m.: A 37-year-old Jefferson woman was cited in the 200 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and suspended vehicle registration and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
12:20 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of East Hilltop Trail and Greene Street for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance.
12:31 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Endl Boulevard and Erick Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, third offense, and speeding.
1:18 p.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue for failing to carry driver’s license on person and warned for speeding.
1:36 p.m.: A 50-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Van Buren and Rankin streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to secure a seatbelt, and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
1:36 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the Main Street bridge for failing to apply for a Wisconsin driver’s license.
1:37 p.m.: Someone at Fort Atkinson High School was cited for possession of marijuana.
3:22 p.m.: A 41-year-old Lake Mills man was cited in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue for operating left of center.
7:03 p.m.: A 58-year-old homeless man was arrested at the Fort Atkinson Police Department on a hold through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and cited for public intoxication following an incident in the lobby of the police department. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
9:26 p.m.: A 60-year-old Lake Mills woman was cited in the 1100 block of North Main Street for possession of drug paraphernalia.
