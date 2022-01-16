Officers responded to one burglar alarm; documented information about a family’s concerns from the 600 block of Reena Avenue; were unable to locate a person in the 1100 block of West Sherman Avenue and the 300 block of Council Street for whom someone had requested a welfare check; identified the owner of a vehicle that was parked in the driveway of a residence in the 300 block of Monroe Street and had left it there to get some repairs made, but apparently left it at the wrong address and will return later to remove it and park it at the correct address; followed up on a report of a disturbance in the 300 block of South Main Street but found that the people reportedly involved no longer lived there; and checked on a report of a disturbance in the 300 block of Rogers Street and contacted Jefferson County Human Services for assistance and follow-up.
5:39 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 21-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 200 block of Robert Street for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.
10:56 a.m.: A 44-year-old Whitewater man was cited in the 300 block of Robert Street for operating a vehicle with collector plates in January, and warned for speeding and failing to provide proof of insurance.
1:21 p.m.: A 48-year-old Whitewater man was cited at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and improper display of vehicle registration.
1:51 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of West Rockwell and Janesville avenues for nonregistration of vehicle.
3:28 p.m.: A 25-year-old woman reported that her vehicle was struck in the 300 block of Jones Avenue where it was involved in a state-reportable, hit-and-run accident. An officer will follow up.
11:23 p.m.: A man was cited at the intersection of Janesville and Highland avenues for operating a vehicle with suspended vehicle registration, and warned for defective registration lamps and failing to dim high beams.
