Officers moved along a driver who was parked at Rock River Park after hours; monitored a child custody exchange in the 300 block of Grove Street without incident; placed a request for extra patrol in the 400 block of Roosevelt Street; responded to a complaint of a group home client being out of control but remained calm while the officers were there in the 1200 block of Adrian Boulevard; and requested assistance from Jefferson County Human Service for a couple in the 300 block of Rogers Street following a complaint of a disturbance at the home.
1:17 a.m.: A male driver was cited at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Foster Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for defective registration lamps.
6:03 a.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Robert and Van Buren streets for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
7:45 a.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Main and South streets for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding in a school zone.
8:21 a.m.: A 42-year-old New Berlin man was cited in the 800 block of Janesville Avenue for speeding.
8:44 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Madison Avenue and West Blackhawk Drive for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.
12:42 p.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Commerce Parkway for speeding.
1:05 p.m.: A 68-year-old Union Grove man was cited at the intersection of Converse Street and Whitewater Avenue for speeding.
1:19 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and Grant Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
2:07 p.m.: A 76-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Robert Street and West Milwaukee Avenue for speeding.
11:09 p.m.: A 58-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the Fort Atkinson Police Department lobby on a probation violation. After being medically cleared, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
