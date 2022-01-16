Officers advised the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works about a road sign at the intersection of Madison Avenue and North Main Street in need of repair; helped a man who was lost at the intersection of East Blackhawk Drive and North High Street, and got him to his residence; responded to a dispute between a man and woman in the 1000 block of Grant Street, and the woman left for the night; documented information about a runaway juvenile from the 300 block of Garfield Street, and an attempted fraud from a resident from the 1300 block of Adrian Boulevard; accepted a sparrow with a broken wing that was brought to the police department by someone who found it on the bike trail; were unable to locate a truck that reportedly was parked on the side of the road in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue; stood by for a child custody exchange that took place in the Fort Atkinson Police Department parking lot, and a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy on a traffic stop at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K; and spoke with individuals from a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of Lexington Boulevard and found that they were doing some remodeling work in the area.
10:29 a.m.: A 62-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of West Blackhawk Drive and North Main Street for speeding.
1:08 p.m.: A 75-year-old Milwaukee man was cited in the 300 block of South Main Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
1:09 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man at the intersection of North Fourth and North Main streets. Brown Cab Service was called to provide him with a ride home.
7:37 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 22-year-old woman at the intersection of Commonwealth Drive and Lexington Boulevard for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for improper stop.
11:18 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change and warned for no front plate.
