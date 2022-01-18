Officers conferred with a resident in the 400 block of North High Street about loud noise from his home because he had some friends over to work on cars late at night and they agreed to lower the volume; documented information for a resident from the 200 block of Shirley Street about a scam; placed a request for extra patrol in the 400 block of Walton Court on the briefing board; and stood by for a disabled vehicle at the intersection of North Main Street and Madison Avenue until it could be removed by a tow truck
3:31 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice will be mailed to a driver for failing to provide proof of insurance, and the motorist was warned for speeding in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue.
5:23 a.m.: A 32-year-old man was cited at the intersection of County Highway K and U.S. Highway 12 for speeding.
11:30 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the Main Street bridge for nonregistration of vehicle.
11:50 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Robert and Garfield streets for illegible plates and warned for speeding.
12:12 p.m.: A 58-year-old Waukesha man was cited on U.S. Highway 12 for suspended vehicle registration.
2:12 p.m.: No citations were issued when a driver backed into a building in the 1000 block of East Street, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
7:58 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and expired vehicle registration. He was warned for red light violation, no passenger side mirror and failing to provide proof of insurance. A passenger with a valid driver’s license removed the vehicle.
