Tuesday, Jan. 18

Officers provided options to a woman on what she can do to deter an unwelcome person from coming to her apartment in the 300 block of Rogers Street; replaced crosswalk signs that had been knocked over at the intersection of Charles and Roosevelt streets; gave an in-house, non-reportable accident form to a 19-year-old woman who reported that her vehicle had been damaged while parked at Walgreen’s; prepared a report from a business in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive related to threats made by an employee; accompanied the Fort Atkinson Fire Department to a report of a possible gas leak in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue; and intervened in a report of disorderly conduct at Lion’s Quick Mart in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue.

11:38 a.m.: A 19-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man from the 300 block of Rogers Street were arrested for domestic abuse and disorderly conduct following an incident and they were transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.

1:08 a.m.: A 23-year-old Whitewater man was cited at the intersection of West Rockwell and Janesville avenues for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for cracked taillight.

3:16 p.m.: A 28-year-old Whitewater woman was cited in the 1200 block of South Main Street for no seatbelt, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change, and warned for speeding.

4:36 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 24-year-old man at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street for nonregistration of vehicle.

8:24 p.m.: A 75-year-old Fort Atkinson man who was borderline intoxicated ran his vehicle onto the lawn of a residence in the 400 block of West Milwaukee Avenue where it got stuck. The man was warned. Klement Towing removed the vehicle and gave him a ride to his home.

11:03 p.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 200 block of South Water Street East for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance, and warned for red light violation.

