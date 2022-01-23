Friday, Jan. 21
Officers responded to one 911 call; were unable to locate any sources of the smell of smoke as reported by a resident near Jefferson and Hake streets; were unable to locate a resident for whom they had a warrant or a person who reportedly was trespassing on a property in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue; checked the welfare of a woman in the 900 block of South Main Street who needed help getting her wheelchair connected to her charging station when the battery ran out.
Also, contacted the keyholder of a residence near Frederick Avenue and Short Street following a complaint from a neighbor about a beeping sound coming from the residence; spoke with someone at the Fort Atkinson Police Department about a child custody issue; replaced a temporary stop sign that had been knocked over at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Third Street West; and documented calls from the northwest side of town about a power outage.
5:26 a.m.: A 57-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 800 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
8:36 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Nelson Street for expired vehicle registration.
10:08 a.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of Grove Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and failing to yield while making a left turn.
10:36 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the first block of South Water Street West for obstructed vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance, and warned for stop sign violation.
12:36 p.m.: A 35-year-old Janesville woman was cited at the intersection of West Cramer Street and Dorian Place for stop sign violation and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
3:37 p.m.: A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 800 block of Monroe Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, fourth offense, failing to provide proof of insurance, unauthorized display of vehicle registration and nonregistration of vehicle.
8:18 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 21-year-old Whitewater man in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue for expired vehicle registration and warned for speeding.
11:14 p.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding. A driver with a valid license removed the vehicle.
