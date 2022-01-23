Saturday, Jan. 22

Officers delivered two nuisance abatement complaint letters to residents for unshoveled sidewalks; were flagged down at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street and provided directions to the driver; were unable to confirm a complaint about a suspicious odor in a residence in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue; notified the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works staff that the roads were in need of attention due to the snow; responded to a call about a disturbance in the 300 block of Park Street; stopped to help a driver who was flashing their headlights in the 200 block of South Main Street and having trouble with their vehicle; and stood by with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with a patient at Fort Memorial Hospital.

8:22 a.m.: A 48-year-old Janesville man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and speeding.

8:44 a.m.: A 24-year-old Appleton man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Nelson Street for speeding.

9 a.m.: A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 400 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, fourth offense; failing to stop at stop sign; displaying unauthorized vehicle registration; and nonregistration of vehicle.

9:58 a.m.: A 60-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Commerce Parkway for speeding and warned for misuse of dealer plate.

12:35 p.m.: A 53-year-old Fort Atkinson man from the 200 block of West Sherman Avenue was arrested on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and failing to secure a seatbelt. He posted bond for the warrant and was released.

