Sunday, Jan. 23

Officers followed up on a request from Fort Memorial Hospital staff to check on a suspicious person and found a place for the person to sit in the lobby until the cab service opened; made a connection with a towing business to provide assistance for a driver who reported that his vehicle was stuck in the snow with a flat tire in the 100 block of Council Street; documented information from a witness about a hit-and-run accident that occurred in the parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street and information from a resident from the 300 block of Rogers Street about harassing telephone calls.

Also, delivered a message from another law enforcement agency to a resident in the 500 block of Clarence Street; checked several taverns in town for a suspect driver of a vehicle involved in an accident in the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction; recruited the assistance of the Fort Atkinson Fire Department to help a woman in the 100 block of Edward Street who had locked herself out of her apartment on her balcony; and were speaking with a woman about an unwanted person at her door in the 300 block of Rogers Street until the person left while she was on the phone with an officer

7:30 a.m.: A 25-year-old Jefferson man was cited in the 1500 block of Radhika Street for hit-and-run, failing to provide proof of insurance and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license following a complaint from a resident about a damaged mailbox.

10:36 a.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney’s review report will be prepared for a family from the 300 block of Lincoln Street following a report of a disturbance.

7:42 p.m.: A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the Main Street bridge for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for red light violation. The vehicle was legally parked.

9:03 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 33-year-old Jefferson woman at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Clarence Street for expired vehicle registration and warned for a cracked taillight.

9:27 p.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Robert and Barrie streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.

