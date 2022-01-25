Monday, Jan. 24
Officers advised the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of a yellow light that was out at the intersection of North Third and North Main streets; checked on a vehicle that reportedly was left running in the parking lot in the 1200 block of Commonwealth Drive, and the owner was aware and wanted it left running; documented information from a resident from the 700 block of Walton Street who reported being bitten by a dog, and a report of vandalism at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East; assisted two individuals in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue in a snit over property and a resident from the 900 block of Whitewater Avenue whose package was delivered to the neighbor’s home instead of his; caught up with a driver who reported following a vehicle that struck their vehicle in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue, but there was no damage to the complainant’s vehicle and the officer will follow up with the other vehicle; and received a request for an officer to stand by for a person who wanted to retrieve property from the 300 block of Rogers Street and they were provided with options.
12:03 a.m.: A 48-year-old man was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fourth Street for speeding.
8:59 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle.
10:02 a.m.: No citations were issued for a state-reportable accident at the intersection of North Main Street and East Sherman Avenue involving a 57-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, both from Fort Atkinson.
10:23 a.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested in the 600 block of Washington Street on a body only warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
11:08 a.m.: No citations were issued for a state-reportable accident in the 300 block of Madison Avenue when an ice machine at Stop N Go was struck by a 54-year-old Fort Atkinson woman driver.
2:14 p.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Nelson Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, fourth offense, and license restriction violation, and issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle.
9:58 p.m.: A 24-year-old man was cited in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue for speeding and issued a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration, failing to provide proof of insurance and defective taillights.
11:33 p.m.: A 36-year-old man was arrested in the 300 block of Washington Street on a warrant and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail. A 39-year-old woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
