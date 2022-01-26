Officers assisted Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies with an accident with unknown injuries near Woodlawn Drive and U.S. Highway 12; moved along some individuals talking in a car in the 200 block of North Main Street; contacted a tow truck for a driver whose vehicle became disabled at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues; delivered warnings to 11 residents for failing to clear sidewalks of snow; attempted to catch a cat running at large in the 300 block of Adrian Boulevard but it ran away; began an investigation into a state-reportable, hit-and-run accident that occurred in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; and determined that a complaint about the red light not working at the intersection of Reena and Madison avenues was unfounded.
12:08 a.m.: A 50-year-old man was cited in the 400 block of Grant Street for failing to stop at stop sign, and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and driving the wrong way on a one-way street.
8:40 a.m.: A 25-year-old Darien woman was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Park Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
10:20 a.m.: A 78-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Roosevelt Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
8:30 p.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of North Main and East Cramer streets for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and failing to secure a child safety restraint. He was issued a 15-day correction notice for defective headlight.
