Wednesday, Jan. 26

Officers were unable to locate a person in the 200 block of South Third Street East and another person in the 700 block of Florence Street for whom they had warrants; checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue and found that it belonged to someone who was dropping off some items; spoke with a man in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue about his stay at the hotel, a driver about parking in a crosswalk at Fort Atkinson Middle School, and a person at the Fort Atkinson Police Department about a possible bond violation; will follow up on a harassment complaint from a resident in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue; and delivered one warning to a resident for failing to clear sidewalks of snow.

1:09 a.m.: A 21-year-old man was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Park Street for speeding.

9:07 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change and nonregistration of vehicle.

9:47 a.m.: A 20-year-old Oregon man was cited in the 200 block of South Main Street for nonregistration of vehicle.

4:37 p.m.: A 48-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 300 block of East Milwaukee Avenue for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and was released after being booked.

7:34 p.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for defective passenger headlight.

9:26 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 36-year-old Janesville man at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Commerce Parkway for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.

