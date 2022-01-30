Officers delivered warnings to residents for failing to clear sidewalks of snow; learned of a person being treated at Fort Memorial Hospital after being bitten by their own dog and the officers provided quarantine paperwork and 10 days in which to obtain a dog license from the city; spoke with a person at the Main Street bridge who was thought to have a warrant but it was the wrong person; were asked by a law enforcement agency from Virginia to contact a resident in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive about a case on which they were working but the person was not the person for whom they were looking; will follow up on a report of retail theft from a store in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
Also, officers gave a resident from the 300 block of Zida Street a final warning following a complaint about their dog running loose and defecating in a neighbor’s yard; documented information from a woman in the 600 block of Reena Avenue who thought someone had been inside her apartment, and another person from the 200 block of West Milwaukee Avenue who overheard someone threatening another person; attempted to locate a person in the 400 block of Madison Avenue at the request of the Jefferson Police Department, but it was not the person for whom Jefferson was looking.
12:42 a.m.: A 38-year-old man was arrested at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, probable alcohol content and operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
1:40 a.m.: A 36-year-old man was cited in the 400 block of North High Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for driving left of center.
5:59 a.m.: A 27-year-old man was cited in the 700 block of Grove Street for speeding and issued a 15-day correction for failing to provide proof of insurance.
11:20 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 100 block of Grant Street for expired vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance.
11:40 p.m.: A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Linden and Washington streets for nonregistration of vehicle; failing to provide proof of insurance; operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, fourth offense; displaying unauthorized vehicle registration; and failing to stop at stop sign.
