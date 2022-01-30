Officers helped a driver who had struck a deer at the intersection of Riverside and Sinissippi drives and a Janesville driver who struck and killed a deer in the N1500 block of State Highway 26 later in the day with no damage to his vehicle; followed up on a report of a man sitting in a snowbank in the 300 block of Rogers Street with no socks or shoes on who had returned to inside his home and was OK when the officer arrived, and another home in the 300 block of Hillcrest Drive whose neighbor reported the door being open and no one answering but the homeowner was reached by telephone and assured the officer that everything was fine; spoke with a resident from the 1100 block of Elsie Street who believed he was the victim of a scam.
Also, completed a report of a substance found in a home in the 800 block of Robert Street; checked the welfare of a woman in the 600 block of Reena Avenue who was fine; and conferred with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections about a 58-year-old man who was intoxicated while on probation and the Department opted to not place a hold on him.
7:47 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the first block of South Fourth Street West for improper display of vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance.
3:13 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 38-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the 100 block of East Cramer Street for defective brake light and defective high mount brake light.
3:13 p.m.: No citations were issued for a state-reportable accident involving two Fort Atkinson women in the parking lot in the 200 block of North Main Street.
4:18 p.m.: A 58-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the 300 block of North Main Street for failing to yield while making a left turn, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 54-year-old woman also from Fort Atkinson.
