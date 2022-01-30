Saturday, Jan. 29

Officers notified the Fort Atkinson Fire Department of a possible carbon monoxide leak at a home in the 600 block of Reena Avenue; were advised of a possible fire in a wall in the 500 block of Van Buren Street and the Fort Atkinson Fire Department already was there; will follow up on a report of the theft of tools from the 700 block of Riverside Drive; met with a woman at the Fort Atkinson Police Department who thinks her neighbor shaved her dog; recommended that a woman contact the authorities in the area where an incident with a former boyfriend occurred; stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy on a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Main Street.

Also, were asked to check the welfare of a dog in the 100 block of Frederick Avenue but no one was home at the time and a message was left for the owner to contact the Department later; were unable to locate a person in the 700 block of Florence Street for a warrant; spoke with a resident from the 500 block of Nadig Street following a complaint from a next door neighbor about noise from the dogs running inside the house; checked on a vehicle in the parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue whose owners were waiting for a tow truck as the vehicle was disabled; followed up on a report of a power outage in the 300 block of North High Street; and responded to a report from a woman who thought someone had entered her home while she was sleeping as there was a nail in her shoe.

