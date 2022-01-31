Officers assisted the Fort Atkinson Fire Department with a garage fire in the 300 block of Robert Street; documented information about a woman from the 800 block of Florence Street who failed to return home the previous night; followed up on a parking complaint near Highland Avenue and South Main Street but the vehicle was gone when an officer arrived; returned a group home resident, found at the intersection of North Main Street and West Blackhawk Drive, to her home; and stood by with Wisconsin State Patrol troopers for a patient who was out of control at Fort Memorial Hospital.
• 8:55 a.m.: A 60-year-old Burlington woman was cited in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue for speeding.
• 9:07 a.m.: A 65-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Third Street West and Grant Street for speeding.
• 9:16 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of North Main and North Water streets for failing to provide proof of insurance and excessive window tint and warned for red light violation.
• 11:37 a.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson girl was cited at the intersection of Rogers and North High streets for speeding.
• 11:53 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Farmco Lane for expired vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance.
• 1:29 p.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Adams Street and West Sherman Avenue for speeding.
• 1:44 p.m.: A 48-year-old Cambridge woman was cited at the intersection of East Hilltop Trail and South Main Street for stop sign violation and warned for speeding.
• 1:53 p.m.: A 14-year-old Fort Atkinson boy was cited at the intersection of Banker Road and Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle without a license, and a 46-year-old Fort Atkinson female passenger was cited for allowing an unauthorized driver to drive.
• 7:45 p.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 200 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense; probable alcohol content, first offense; and open intoxicants. After being processed, he was released to a responsible party.
• 9:35 p.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man was issued a 15-day correction at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for expired vehicle registration.
