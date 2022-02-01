Monday, Jan. 31
Officers warned a resident in the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue for loud noise; spoke with a woman from the 200 block of Spry Avenue about her options with the father of their two children and with whom she has no custody agreement; accepted ammunition for proper disposal; advised the managers of the property in the 200 block of South Water Street East of a tent that had been set up on the Riverwalk and they agreed to take it down; and were flagged down by someone in the 200 block of South Water Street East who wanted to report a hit-and-run traffic accident.
Also, documented information from a woman in the 400 block of Adams Street about threats she received from an ex-boyfriend; followed up on an investigation at Fort Community Credit Union in the 800 block of Madison Avenue; were unable to locate any dogs reportedly running loose near Montclair Place and Brighton Way; verified that there were no issues with suspicious people in the 1200 block of Aztec Court who turned out to be contractors doing some work; and convinced a man who was attempting to leave Fort Memorial Hospital before being properly discharged to finish his treatment and he stayed.
5:22 a.m.: A 53-year-old man was cited in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue for speeding.
5:40 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 72-year-old woman at the intersection of South Main and South Third streets for illegible vehicle registration and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
6:09 a.m.: A 43-year-old man was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Eighth Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
7:35 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 300 block of South Main Street for no-registration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance.
8:51 a.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first drug-related offense, and possession of marijuana; cited for nonregistration of vehicle; and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance. He was released after being booked.
9:34 a.m.: No citations were issued for a state-reportable accident when a 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman driver struck a pole in the 400 block of Robert Street. There were no injuries.
11:02 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Janesville and Rockwell avenues for expired vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance.
2:25 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East for animal control violation when her dog attacked another dog.
4:46 p.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 200 block of South Water Street East on a probation hold through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and also will be charged with domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and one count each of felony and misdemeanor bail jumping. After being processed, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.