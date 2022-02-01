Monday, Jan. 31

Officers warned a resident in the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue for loud noise; spoke with a woman from the 200 block of Spry Avenue about her options with the father of their two children and with whom she has no custody agreement; accepted ammunition for proper disposal; advised the managers of the property in the 200 block of South Water Street East of a tent that had been set up on the Riverwalk and they agreed to take it down; and were flagged down by someone in the 200 block of South Water Street East who wanted to report a hit-and-run traffic accident.

Also, documented information from a woman in the 400 block of Adams Street about threats she received from an ex-boyfriend; followed up on an investigation at Fort Community Credit Union in the 800 block of Madison Avenue; were unable to locate any dogs reportedly running loose near Montclair Place and Brighton Way; verified that there were no issues with suspicious people in the 1200 block of Aztec Court who turned out to be contractors doing some work; and convinced a man who was attempting to leave Fort Memorial Hospital before being properly discharged to finish his treatment and he stayed.

5:22 a.m.: A 53-year-old man was cited in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue for speeding.

5:40 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 72-year-old woman at the intersection of South Main and South Third streets for illegible vehicle registration and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.

6:09 a.m.: A 43-year-old man was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Eighth Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.

7:35 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 300 block of South Main Street for no-registration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance.

8:51 a.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first drug-related offense, and possession of marijuana; cited for nonregistration of vehicle; and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance. He was released after being booked.

9:34 a.m.: No citations were issued for a state-reportable accident when a 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman driver struck a pole in the 400 block of Robert Street. There were no injuries.

11:02 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Janesville and Rockwell avenues for expired vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance.

2:25 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East for animal control violation when her dog attacked another dog.

4:46 p.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 200 block of South Water Street East on a probation hold through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and also will be charged with domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and one count each of felony and misdemeanor bail jumping. After being processed, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.

