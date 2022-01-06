Officers spoke with a woman at the Main Street bridge about concerns she had; checked the welfare of a man and woman at the intersection of West Blackhawk Drive and West Cramer Street who were engaged in a verbal argument; located a student who had walked away from Fort Atkinson Middle School and turned the student over to a parent; assisted a medical clinic in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue with a man refusing to wear a mask and/or to leave until an officer arrived after which he left on his own; reminded nine residents that they needed to clear their sidewalks of snow and ice.
Also, advised the Fort Atkinson Water Department of a water cap missing from the intersection of Endl Boulevard and Radloff Street, and two individuals from the 900 block of South Main Street who cannot get along to stay away from each other; properly disposed of trash in the road; spoke with a parent in the 400 block of Roosevelt Street about child custody issues, and a landlord from the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue about multiple concerns at the building; removed a student from Fort Atkinson High School who was brought to the school by another student; and will follow up on a report of a possible temporary restraining order violation from a resident from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
5:33 a.m.: A 47-year-old man was cited at the intersection of County Highway K and North High Street for speeding, and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
5:51 a.m.: A 23-year-old man was cited in the 300 block of Park Street for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and warned for operating a vehicle left of center.
7:54 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance.
