Officers paged the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a stove fire in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue; advised a resident from the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue to turn down their music, and several residents and management from the 100 and 200 blocks of West Rockwell Avenue of a new parking ordinance; documented information about issues with a family member in the 200 block of Barrie Street and provided information on a restraining order; negotiated a group home disagreement and one resident decided to leave the facility in the 300 block of Madison Avenue; were called to a school for a child custody situation; removed a Christmas tree that was blowing in the intersection of Nadig Court and Endl Boulevard; moved along a 54-year-old Jefferson woman who was refusing to leave the drive-through at Walgreen’s in the 300 block of North Main Street; spoke with the staff in the 400 block of Wilcox Street following a complaint from a resident who called 911 because she wanted to be propped up in bed so she could watch TV and the staff was refusing to help her; and will follow up for a reported domestic violence incident in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
12:44 a.m.: A 39-year-old woman was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and East Hilltop Trail for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
2:02 a.m.: A 31-year-old man was arrested at the intersection of West Rockwell and Janesville avenues for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and warned for speeding.
10:15 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 200 block of West Sherman Avenue for defective brake light, no insurance and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
6:39 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 200 block of South Main Street for nonregistration of vehicle and warned for defective headlight.
6:59 p.m.: No citations were issued when a 57-year-old Watertown man drove over a fire hydrant in the 200 block of East Cramer Street, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
