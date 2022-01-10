Officers responded to one burglar alarm in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue and one fire alarm in the 300 block of Clarence Street; alerted a driver about flashers being on and the driver turned them off as it just was an oversight; joined Fort Atkinson Fire Department staff in responding to a downed line on a vehicle in the first block of South Third Street East that was turned over to the city electrician who responded with the Fire Department team; documented information about three vehicles being repossessed from three separate addresses; escorted a student to Fort Atkinson High School; removed some hay bales from the road in the 300 block of North Main Street; advised Jefferson County Human Services following a complaint of children being left outside in the cold without any supervision in the 300 block of Madison Avenue; verified that the owner of a disabled vehicle had someone coming to remove it from the 300 block of Riverside Drive and they did; and helped a person secure assistance from the Jefferson County Crisis Center for a hotel voucher from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
1:07 a.m.: A 41-year-old man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Banker Road for nonregistration of vehicle.
1:50 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 41-year-old man at the intersection of North High and Rogers streets for defective registration lamps.
12:03 p.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 200 block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and vehicle registration, and warned for cracked windshield.
12:28 p.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Third Street West and Maple Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
4:36 p.m.: A man was cited for disorderly conduct when someone reported a parking complaint in the 100 block of Lumber Street.
6:11 p.m.: An officer will follow up on a state-reportable accident that occurred in the parking lot at the intersection of West Blackhawk Drive and Monroe Street when a motor vehicle struck a parked trailer.
8:17 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 48-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the intersection of South Fourth Street West and South Main Street for failing to provide proof of insurance, and warned for defective headlight and expired vehicle registration stickers.
