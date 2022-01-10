Friday, Jan. 7
Officers provided a ride home to a person found in the parking lot in the 200 block of North Main Street and another ride home for an elderly woman from the 300 block of Madison Avenue; stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy on a traffic stop at the intersection of North Main and West Cramer streets; prepared a report of a dog in the 500 block of Grant Street that allegedly had bitten a couple of people in the neighborhood in the past; were asked to be on the lookout for a resident with Alzheimer’s who had walked away from their home in the 400 block of North Main Street and who returned a short time after.
Also, reminded two residents about the ordinance for removing snow and ice from their sidewalks; contacted a woman’s husband in the 900 block of South Main Street when she was unable to reach him by phone because she was in the hospital; responded to a request about a disturbance from a resident from the 300 block of Rogers Street.
7:50 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 31-year-old Fitchburg woman at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lincoln Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
8:23 a.m.: A 73-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 200 block of North Main Street for driving against traffic on a one-way street.
10:20 a.m.: A 70-year-old Cambridge man was cited at the intersection of South Third Street West and Maple Street for speeding.
11:14 a.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 300 block of Robert Street for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.
11:30 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 38-year-old Elkhorn man at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lincoln Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
12:27 p.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 100 block of South Main Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
1:52 p.m.: A 23-year-old Beaver Dam woman was cited in the 300 block of Washington Street for nonregistration of vehicle, and warned for illegible plates and failing to provide proof of insurance.
2:41 p.m.: A 57-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Nelson Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
7:47 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the Main Street bridge for failing to provide proof of insurance and nonregistration of vehicle.
8:49 p.m.: A 17-year-old male was arrested in the 400 block of Raintree Drive for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct. Jefferson County Human Services also was notified.
