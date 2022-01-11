Saturday, Jan. 8

Officers delivered warnings to residents for failing to clear sidewalks of snow; assisted Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies with a traffic pursuit near West Hilltop Trail and Janesville Avenue; will follow up with a man’s brother following a complaint from a man that the brother had used his identity without his permission, and a report of an accident that occurred in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; were unable to speak with a woman who was inquiring about homeless shelters and/or vouchers because she no longer was available when an officer returned her call.

Also, advised a man from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue with a restraining order against him by his children and their mother that frequent requests for welfare checks could be considered harassment, but as of now everyone was fine; negotiated a resolution between a customer and the management of the hotel in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue; and were called to Fort Memorial Hospital to assist with a disorderly patient.

12:12 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the Main Street bridge for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for defective headlight.

9:53 a.m.: A 62-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of North Third and Jefferson streets for nonregistration of vehicle and warned for failing to yield to pedestrian in crosswalk.

9:56 a.m.: A 25-year-old Janesville woman was cited at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South Main Street for speeding.

2:53 p.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson resident was cited in the 300 block of Rogers Street was cited for disorderly conduct.

8:09 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of South Third Street West and Grove Street for nonregistration of vehicle, defective high mount brake light and failing to provide proof of insurance.

10:43 p.m.: A state-reportable accident occurred when a motorist struck a guardrail at the intersection of Riverside and Sinissippi drives.

11:29 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of South Water and South Main streets for defective headlight.

