Officers took photos and documented information about a broken window on a van in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive thought to have occurred as a result of cold weather, rather than any vandalism; spoke with a man and woman from the 300 block of Rogers Street at separate times when they each called the police department about an argument they had the previous evening and the man agreed to leave for this evening; were unable to locate a motorist reportedly driving poorly in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue; and assisted the Whitewater Police Department with warrants for an arrest of a person from the first block of North Main Street, but the person was unable to be located.
12:33 a.m.: A male driver was cited at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues for unnecessary acceleration and warned for speeding.
9:52 a.m.: A 27-year-old Whitewater woman was cited in the 1300 block of Whitewater Avenue for speeding.
12:22 p.m.: A 50-year-old Fort Atkinson man was warned for failing to maintain control of vehicle when he struck another vehicle driven by a 26-year-old Milwaukee woman, resulting in a state-reportable accident with no injuries. Klement Towing removed the man’s vehicle as it would not start after the accident.
1:59 p.m.: A 24-year-old Oconomowoc woman was cited in the 200 block of South Main Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
8:50 p.m.: A 21-year-old Whitewater man was cited in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance. The vehicle was removed by a driver with a valid license.
