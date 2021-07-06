Thursday, July 1

Officers issued one traffic-related warning; assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to four 911 calls and one alarm at a school in the 300 block of Bluff Street that was activated by dust from work being done by a contractor; participated in one community policing event; performed three crime-prevention services; checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of McMillen Street and found a cleaning crew at work, and a report of someone on a roof who got down safely with help as officers arrived; assisted a road work crew in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue who needed a vehicle moved so they could do some repaving; started a 48-hour parking watch on a vehicle; advised three residents about options for properly disposing of bulk items that did not include leaving it on the curb, and a parent with issues related to child custody; spoke with the owner of dogs following a complaint from a neighbor in the 1600 block of Stacy Lane that the dogs almost knocked her over, and another dog owner whose child accidentally had left a door open allowing the dog to get out of the house and informed the owner of the license ordinance for keeping a dog.

Officers also prepared nine nuisance abatement complaint letters for tall weeds in alleys and long grass; confirmed that the owner of a vehicle had permission to park their vehicle at a business in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue but it had been there for a few days and they soon would move it; were assigned to investigate a complaint about employees being harassed in the 800 block of Madison Avenue; documented information related to a possible domestic incident and another call from someone reporting harassment; placed a request for extra patrol in the 1100 block of North Main Street following a few thefts from the area; observed a suspicious man in the 300 block of Zida Street who was ditched by his friends and was waiting for a ride; discussed possible options with a resident having issues with a neighbor; were unable to locate any fireworks following a complaint from a resident from the 700 block of Florence Street; and stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy on a traffic stop, and a resident who was retrieving property that belonged to them.

5:51 a.m.: A 23-year-old man was cited in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

7:52 a.m.: A 53-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Grant Street for speeding in a school zone and warned for expired driver’s license.

9:21 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.

11:03 a.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Hackbarth Road and Janesville Avenue.

11:21 a.m.: A 29-year-old Burlington woman was cited at the Main Street bridge for nonregistration of vehicle.

11:40 a.m.: A 36-year-old Jefferson woman was arrested in the parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. After being booked, she was released to a responsible person.

11:55 a.m.: A 53-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Main and William streets for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.

12:08 p.m.: A woman brought an elderly woman to the Fort Atkinson Police Department whom she found at a park outside of the city. A family member was contacted and they came to the department to pick her up and take her home.

3:34 p.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson male was found to be deceased following a car versus motorcycle, state-reportable accident at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard involving a 63-year-old Deerfield man. The Fort Atkinson Police and Fire departments, Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and Jefferson County Emergency Communications provided assistance.

5:14 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Police and Fire Departments and Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted with a state-reportable accident at the intersection of South Third Street West and Robert Street involving two Fort Atkinson women, ages 49 and 46. The 49-year-old bicyclist was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital.

5:26 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

7:13 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.

