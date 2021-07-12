Saturday, July 10
Officers issued seven traffic-related warnings and a verbal warning to the owner of a white French bulldog for animal-control violation following a complaint from a neighbor that the dog runs free in the neighborhood regularly in the 500 block of Adams Street; assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to four 911 calls; performed three crime-prevention services; provided directions to a hotel to some people who were lost and a ride home from the Main Street bridge to two intoxicated individuals; took no action after stopping at a bar in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Officers also started a 48-hour parking watch on three vehicles; checked the welfare of three residents and they were fine; warned two neighbors for disorderly conduct following a spat; provided a no consent form for a resident following a complaint that someone had damaged their garden; and were unable to locate the source of a loud party in the park on Endl Boulevard following a complaint from a resident in the 1200 block of Gerald Court or a motorist reportedly squealing tires and leaving black marks on the road near Janesville Avenue and West Hilltop Trail.
1:18 a.m.: A 65-year-old man was cited for speeding in the 800 block of Madison Avenue and issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance.
1:40 a.m.: A 30-year-old driver was cited in the 300 block of North Main Street for open intoxicants, and warned for nonregistration of vehicle and unauthorized display of vehicle registration.
7:36 a.m.: A 63-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Hackbarth Road and Janesville Avenue.
7:38 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1000 block of East Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:32 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:43 p.m.: A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. She was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
3:17 p.m.: Butch’s Towing Service removed a vehicle after a 32-year-old Whitewater man struck a building in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive, resulting in a non-reportable traffic accident.
6:55 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:55 p.m.: A 25-year-old Kimberly man was cited for speeding in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue. He was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
10:44 p.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the first block of South Main Street and transported for detox services. Charges for disorderly conduct will be forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office.
11:11 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
