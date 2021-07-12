Sunday, July 11
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings; responded to one 911 call; participated in one community policing event; checked on a suspicious vehicle at a park, and both the vehicle and the park were unoccupied; followed up on a commercial burglar alarm in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue that was activated when an employee was unable to deactivate the alarm fast enough and a report of a theft from Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street; chalked the tires of three vehicles for a 48-hour parking watch; freed an owl that got caught in a net; were unable to locate a motorist who reportedly was driving recklessly in the 1400 block of Madison Avenue, the source of the sound of an alarm in the 200 block of Foster Street or the source of the sound of fireworks at Rock River Park but some patrons reported seeing a Chevrolet with some youths in it who fired off the fireworks then left the area in an unknown direction.
Officers also prepared one nuisance abatement complaint; intervened in a physical argument on Elm Street where no one wished to pursue any charges; documented information about an open door at Rock River Park, a disagreement between neighbors in the 300 block of Adams Street and information about a theft from someone in the 200 block of South Water Street East; responded to a complaint about a rat trying to enter a business through the front door in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; spoke with the owner of dogs that were barking, which the owner blamed on fireworks, but they agreed to bring the dogs in the house to minimize their barking; and notified a 26-year-old man of the city’s fireworks ordinance following a complaint.
1:27 a.m.: A 27-year-old Janesville woman was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and East Hilltop Trail for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license. She was warned for speeding and unnecessary acceleration.
2:11 a.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 200 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense. After being booked, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
2:47 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:02 a.m.: A 29-year-old Stoughton woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Banker Road.
9 a.m.: A 62-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South Street.
9:54 a.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the Main Street bridge for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, and warned for suspended vehicle registration.
12:54 p.m.: A driver was issued a 15-day correction notice for improper vehicle registration at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Monroe Street.
1:08 p.m.: A 41-year-old Stoughton man was cited for speeding in the 700 block of Madison Avenue.
1:16 p.m.: A driver was issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle at the intersection of Adams Street and Madison Avenue.
1:49 p.m.: A 32-year-old Elkhorn man was cited for speeding at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K.
1:58 p.m.: A 25-year-old Madison man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and Grant Street.
2:24 p.m.: A 77-year-old man who was intoxicated will be cited for disorderly conduct when he was picked up by an officer at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and North Main Street and given a ride home.
3:24 p.m.: An 18-year-old Illinois woman was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and North Main Street for inattentive driving, following a state-reportable accident involving a 72-year-old Jefferson woman.
6:22 p.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for misdemeanor bail jumping in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue. After being booked, he was released.
7:07 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was mailed to a 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man for expired vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue.
7:52 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:30 p.m.: A 24-year-old Jefferson man will be mailed a citation for inattentive backing and a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance resulting in a state-reportable accident in the 200 block of South Water Street East involving a 26-year-old Green Bay man.
10:57 p.m.: A 27-year-old man was cited in the 100 block of East Cramer Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. He was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and having non-transparent stickers on the rear window.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.