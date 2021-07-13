Monday, July 12
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings; responded to one 911 call; participated in one community policing event; performed one crime-prevention service; were assigned to investigate a report of possible counterfeit money; prepared two nuisance abatement complaint letters, one for a TV left by the sidewalk and the other for tall weeds; checked on a man sleeping on the bench in front of Jones Dairy Farm and he went on his way, and a woman in the 100 block of Linden Street who was confused and was picked up by a family member; warned two individuals for disorderly conduct, following a complaint from one of them that the other one was threatening them, and another complaint about individuals who were screaming while playing video games and were advised to curb their enthusiasm.
Officers also spoke with a man about a lottery ticket that the lottery office staff in Madison asserted was falsified and he was advised that it was a civil matter; documented information for a man about issues with a former employer and another person who wanted to disassociate his address with a former roommate; responded to a complaint about a dog in the 1000 block of Adrian Boulevard where previously there have been complaints that have been compromised by a language barrier; verified that a person at a bank after hours was an employee; will follow up on a report of harassments and threats to a person from the 300 block of Rogers Street; and handled one confidential incident that occurred at Fort Atkinson High School, one related to drug information and another of an undisclosed nature.
1:07 a.m.: A 16-year-old juvenile was warned for graduated driving license restrictions violation in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue. Four juveniles with the driver also were warned for curfew. They were released to their father.
5:40 a.m.: A 50-year-old man was cited for speeding at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 26.
8:13 a.m.: A 63-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding in the 400 block of South Sixth Street.
9:35 a.m.: An officer spoke with a dump truck driver and showed him the proper route for trucks to use following a complaint that the trucks, engaged in a project, were being driven on streets not designed for truck use. The driver will share the information with the other members of the crew.
11:44 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident who had fallen in the 700 block of Florence Street.
3:48 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 1000 block of East Street for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and battery. After being booked, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
4:40 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:46 p.m.: A 43-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of North High Street and Woodland Drive.
10:49 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of East Sherman Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.