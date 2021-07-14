Tuesday, July 13
Officers issued eight traffic-related warnings; responded to two 911 calls; performed one crime-prevention service; were advised of a disabled vehicle at Fort Atkinson High School whose driver was working to get it removed; checked on a man sleeping on a bench in the 400 block of Jones Avenue who was taking a brief rest and was on his way, and on a tire from the Fort Atkinson Fire Department that was emitting smoke in a driveway in the 500 block of Stratford Court; provided crossing guard duty for summer school participants and additional services to a suicidal person who walked away from Fort Memorial Hospital; retrieved ammunition found in a donation box in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue and disposed of it properly.
Officers also stood by for two instances while people retrieved their belongings from other individuals; moved along a person found sleeping along the first block of East Riverwalk; were unable to locate a reportedly intoxicated driver who was followed by another driver from Whitewater and shared the information with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office; documented information about a failed child custody exchange and another incident for a person receiving harassing text messages; spoke with and warned five juveniles on bicycles who were attempting to tip over a Porta Potty in the 200 block of Park Street; and separated a man and woman for the night when they were heard yelling at each other over a 911 call.
3:55 a.m.: A 24-year-old man was cited for speeding and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of South Sixth Street and Janesville Avenue.
8:12 a.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson man was taken into custody following a complaint of a retail theft from Walgreen’s in the 300 block of North Main Street. He was transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where he was charged with two criminal counts of retail theft and possession of marijuana. After he was booked and served with a no trespassing letter from the store, he was released on his own.
9:54 a.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson girl was cited at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South Fourth Street East for inattentive driving, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 19-year-old Whitewater woman. There were no injuries and no road blockage.
12:11 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1100 block of Caswell Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:58 p.m.: Someone requested a welfare check for a person located in the 200 block of Janesville Avenue. After they were found and transported to Fort Memorial Hospital, Jefferson County Human Services was called to provide any necessary follow-up services.
7:42 p.m.: A 65-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue.
11:44 p.m.: A repossession company notified the Fort Atkinson Police Department that it was removing a vehicle from the 400 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.