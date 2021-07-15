Wednesday, July 14
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings; assisted two individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to two 911 calls and one fire alarm; participated in four community policing events; checked on a suspicious vehicle in Jones Park that was left there temporarily following an injury at the baseball game; moved along a vehicle from Haumerson’s Pond with two individuals in it after hours; referred a complaint of a woman receiving threatening text messages from an ex-boyfriend to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office because her address was in their district; informed the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of debris in the 900 block of South Main Street that needed to be cleaned up.
Officers also documented information about surveillance activities, an attempted scam call and a temporary restraining order; were asked to check the welfare of a person sleeping on a bench on Merchants Avenue but they left before the officer arrived; transported and inventoried an abandoned bicycle from the 700 block of Riverside Drive to the Fort Atkinson Police Department garage; stood by for a resident picking up their belongings from a former residence; advised a man with an issue of a failed child custody exchange that he would need to file a contempt of court complaint because it was not a police issue; and retrieved personal belongings for a man who went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to ask for the help.
8:41 a.m.: A repossession company notified the Fort Atkinson Police Department that it was removing a vehicle from N1547 State Highway 26.
9:55 a.m.: An officer followed up on a report of an intoxicated, 44-year-old man at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street and the man refused to speak with the officer. The man was not near anyone else in the park and the officer left only to return a short time later following a new complaint about the man yelling and swearing. The man was taken into custody for disorderly conduct then transferred to Fort Memorial Hospital. After being medically cleared, he was turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
10:04 a.m.: A 33-year-old Whitewater man was cited in the 400 block of McComb Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance, nonregistration of vehicle, defective brake light and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
1:19 p.m.: Information about a two-vehicle, non-reportable accident in the parking lot in the first block of Madison Avenue with very minor damage involving an 83-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman, both of whom were from Fort Atkinson, was documented.
2:34 p.m.: Information about a two-vehicle, non-reportable accident in the drive-thru of a bank in the 100 block of East Sherman Avenue with no damage — involving two 57-year-old women, one from Fort Atkinson and the other from Sullivan — was documented.
6:09 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 300 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:10 p.m.: An officer located a 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the Main Street bridge who will have bail jumping charges forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office for violation of bond restrictions.
8:27 p.m.: A 57-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for yelling obscenities in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue. The Wisconsin Division of Probation and Parole was contacted and advised, and they did not wish for a hold to be placed on the woman.
