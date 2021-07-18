Thursday, July 15
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings; assisted three individuals with keys locked in vehicle; responded to one 911 call, one alert from a medical pendant and one alarm; performed one crime-prevention service; advised the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works about debris and tree branches from numerous locations/roads needing to be removed following the stormy weather; requested assistance from the Fort Atkinson Fire Department removing tree limbs hanging down on electrical wires; chalked the tires on six vehicles for 48-hour parking watches and four of them were moved after two hours; followed up on a report of vandalism at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East, a complaint about loud music in the 200 block of South Water Street East, a report of a counterfeit bill, and a reckless driving complaint for a woman who reported a motorist who had cut her off and nearly hit her in the 200 block of Madison Avenue for which she provided a vehicle description and license plate number.
Officers also notified the Humane Society of Jefferson County of some cats found in the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue that needed new homes which were picked up by Humane Society staff; documented information about one scam telephone call; determined that a complaint about a harassing text message was unfounded when it turned out to be an invitation to participate in a discussion of neighborhood issues and that a dispute related to a loan of a trailer was a civil issue; referred responsibility for a request from Jefferson County Human Services for help with a client at Fort Memorial Hospital to the Jefferson Police Department when the incident was found to have occurred in Jefferson; spoke with group home staff after a client called 911 because someone had taken his medication and the issue was determined to be unfounded before being turned over to a staff nurse; responded to a domestic violence call that did not require any police intervention; and assisted a woman who was confused get back to her home, and a motorist with a stalled vehicle.
4:01 p.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 400 block of Mechanic Street for driving without a driver’s license.
5:05 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1600 block of Mehta Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
