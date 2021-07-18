Friday, July 16
Officers issued 24 traffic-related warnings; responded to two 911 calls; participated in one community-policing event; performed seven crime-prevention services; took no action on a traffic stop for expired vehicle registration when the driver corrected the problem online; chalked tires on three vehicles for 48-hour parking watches; confirmed that what was thought to be a counterfeit bill actually was genuine currency; found a bicycle in the 400 block of Roosevelt Street, inventoried it and placed it in the police garage; spoke with a resident who was treated at Fort Memorial Hospital for a dog bite; determined that a complaint about dogs barking in the 1600 block of Stacy Lane was unfounded because the dogs could not be heard when an officer stopped by; documented information about a failed child custody exchange and a reported theft from the 700 block of Whitewater Avenue.
Officers also accompanied a juvenile sleeping in a vehicle to his family’s room at a hotel in the 200 block of South Water Street East; placed a request for extra patrol in the 700 block of Whitewater Avenue on the briefing board; assisted Jefferson County Human Services with a patient at Fort Memorial Hospital; warned two Palmyra residents in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue for disorderly conduct after getting into a snit about not having their dogs on leashes and advised them about Fort Atkinson’s leash laws; verified that a woman who appeared to be slumped over the steering wheel of her vehicle just was checking telephone messages and smoking a cigarette; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature.
7:32 a.m.: An employee from Handy Pantry Shell station in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue signed a no consent form for a gas drive-off.
8:28 a.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Banker Road for speeding and warned for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
10:58 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a 17-year-old female in the 800 block of Lexington Boulevard.
11:28 a.m.: A 67-year-old Cambridge man was cited at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K for speeding.
1:21 p.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive for operating after suspension of driver’s license and warned for stop sign violation.
3:28 p.m.: A dog owner from the 500 block of Adams Street will be cited for their dog running at large following a complaint.
5:08 p.m.: A 33-year-old Whitewater man was cited at the intersection of Endl and Adrian boulevards for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration and defective brake light. His vehicle was parked and he walked home.
5:32 p.m.: A 56-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested and warned in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue for an illegal turn and having open intoxicants in a vehicle, and charged with five counts of felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
5:33 p.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Converse Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
5:54 p.m.: A 24-year-old Middleton woman on probationary driver status was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Adams Street for operating a vehicle without a passenger with a valid driver’s license. The vehicle was legally parked.
6:08 p.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the Main Street bridge for failing to secure a seatbelt and issued a 15-day correction notice for bald tires.
6:11 p.m.: A 57-year-old Milwaukee woman was cited by a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy at the intersection of Roosevelt ad Charles streets for a driving-related incident.
6:13 p.m.: A 46-year-old Jefferson man was cited at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Charles Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance. The vehicle was legally parked.
6:30 p.m.: A 51-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, fourth offense, nonregistration of vehicle, displaying unauthorized vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance.
6:58 p.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 200 block of South Main Street for felony bail jumping and a probation hold, and cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, second offense. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
8:11 p.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Third Street West and Maple Street for possession of marijuana, open intoxicants in a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:29 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance.
8:32 p.m.: A 54-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for no headlights.
9:02 p.m.: A 58-year-old man was arrested in the 300 block of Washington Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, fourth offense, fleeing, and hit and run resulting in an injury, and cited for possession of marijuana. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
10:14 p.m.: A 21-year-old Watertown man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street for operating a vehicle left of center.
10:45 p.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson girl and a 17-year-old male were cited in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for the possession of e-cigarettes.
11:15 p.m.: A 51-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for speeding.
11:45 p.m.: A 27-year-old man was cited in the 200 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance.
