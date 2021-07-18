Saturday, July 17
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings; responded to four 911 calls; performed one crime-prevention service; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter; checked the welfare of a man in the 500 block of South Main Street who was fine, and will call the person requesting the check when he wants to, and a woman who was sitting in a vehicle with the alarm going off who was waiting for her husband; assisted another police agency with an issue with someone from the first block of Spry Avenue, and the staff at Fort Memorial Hospital with a combative patient; provided a ride home to a man found passed out on a bench at Haumerson’s Pond; documented information about a possible sighting of a lost dog, a traffic incident between two individuals, a child custody incident, a suspicious incident in the 100 block of Clarence Street and an incident at Stop ‘n Go in the 300 block of Madison Avenue; referred a call to another agency; advised a man to call the people who had borrowed his car and had not yet returned it to see if they just were running late in returning it.
Officers also found a bicycle near Adrian Boulevard and Halcyon Place, inventoried it and placed it in the police garage; guided some ducklings out of a storm sewer near East Milwaukee Avenue and South Main Street; spoke with a homeowner about a noise believed to be coming from the water pipes, so the homeowner will follow up with the Fort Atkinson Water Department tomorrow, and an employee from Stop ‘n Go in the 300 block of Madison Avenue about some customers who left before the officer arrived but the officer followed up and everything was fine; warned a resident about a noise complaint and another resident for their dog’s barking following a complaint from a neighbor; were unable to locate the source of the sound of fireworks in the 300 block of Clarence Street; returned a dog to its owner when another resident took the animal to the Fort Atkinson Police Department because she thought it was lost; and handled two confidential incidents of undisclosed natures.
8:37 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:06 p.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding in the first block of Spry Avenue.
1:27 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:51 p.m.: A 19-year-old Cambridge woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and McComb Street, and warned for expired driver’s license within the last three months.
4:53 p.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 100 block of Mechanic Street for urinating in public.
11:17 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:21 p.m.: The friend of an employee who stopped by the employee’s place of work in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue was reported to police as a suspicious motorist but everything was fine.
