Sunday, July 18

Officers issued five traffic-related warnings; assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to three 911 calls; performed two crime-prevention services; were unable to locate a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue, a dog barking in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue because the owner took the dog in the house before an officer arrived, a person who reportedly was ringing a doorbell in the middle of the night or a person walking around a building in the 900 block of South Main Street; moved along a group of people from the first block of South Main Street; documented information for a resident about threatening messages he has been receiving, a suspicious vehicle in the 1500 block of Stacy Lane and a child custody issue.

Officers also placed a request on the briefing board for extra patrol near East Highland and Whitewater avenues for speeding motorists; provided a ride home to a woman who appeared confused near Short Street and Frederick Avenue; spoke with a resident from the 700 block of Walton Street who was bitten by a dog, and a driver whose vehicle had run out of gas near West Blackhawk Drive and Miller Lane who was attempting to get it refueled and removed; ticketed a vehicle in the 200 block of South Water Street East for being parked in a yellow curb area; warned a resident for setting off fireworks; and chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 700 block of Van Buren Street.

9:22 a.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for unsafe U-turn and failing to provide proof of insurance when she struck another vehicle driven by a 34-year-old Illinois woman resulting in a state-reportable accident. Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue and Ryan Brothers both were called, but no one was transported. Both vehicles were removed by Klement Towing.

11:44 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

12:51 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 600 block of South Main Street for failing to secure a seatbelt and warned for speeding.

3:25 p.m.: A 27-year-old Whitewater woman was cited at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K for speeding and a passenger was warned for failing to secure a seatbelt.

4:02 p.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1000 block of Madison Avenue for speeding and warned for failing to carry driver’s license on person.

6:02 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.

6:31 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for defective brake lights was issued to a 21-year-old woman in the 100 block of North Main Street.

7:38 p.m.: A 37-year-old woman was cited in the 700 block of Madison Avenue for speeding and warned for improper display of registration sticker.

