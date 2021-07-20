Monday, July 19

Officers issued seven traffic-related warnings; assisted two individuals with keys locked in vehicle; responded to one 911 call; performed one crime-prevention service; assisted a business in the 1000 block of Larsen Road that was having issues with its alarm system; spoke with a resident from the 1500 block of Ridge Road who signed a no consent form for two catalytic converters that were stolen from two vehicles and a woman who was sitting in the 500 block of Bark River Drive eating her lunch while talking on her phone; were unable to locate a person in the 900 block of West Cramer Street at the request of another person and a driver in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue following a traffic complaint; conducted a welfare check for two residents and they were fine; prepared a nuisance abatement complaint letter for refuse and abandoned vehicles in the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue; documented information about a worthless check, an incident related to a civil issue and a scam; determined that a complaint about parking was unfounded when the vehicle was found legally parked; warned a dog owner for their dog running at large; served a warrant to a resident in the 1300 block of Erick Street; and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed situation.

12:57 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a person from the 500 block of Cherokee Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital. Officers and Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue also assisted.

8:33 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a person from the 900 block of West Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital. Officers and Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue also assisted.

9:25 a.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue transported a resident from the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.

11:28 a.m.: Fort Memorial Hospital emergency room staff asked that an officer stop by for a patient who was bitten by a cat in the 300 block of East Blackhawk Drive. Paperwork was completed and followup will occur. The owner was given 10 days to get a license for the cat.

12:04 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.

12:11 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.

12:36 p.m.: A 78-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the first block of South Fourth Street East for failing to yield right of way from a stop sign.

12:46 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.

1:15 p.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Grove Street and South Third Street West.

3:53 p.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding in the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue and warned for texting while driving.

9:34 p.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for retail theft from Kwik Trip in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue. After being booked, he was released.

