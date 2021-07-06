Friday, July 2
Officers issued seven traffic-related warnings; responded to three 911 calls; escorted two 15-year-old youths to their homes and warned them for curfew violation; drove a homeless person from the first block of South Main Street to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where they could wait until morning to make arrangements for a place to stay; will follow up on a fraud complaint, a complaint of a vehicle that passed another vehicle on the left that had stopped for a pedestrian crossing the street in the 100 block of North Main Street, and a report of a possible violation of a restraining order; resituated a pedestrian traffic sign that looked off kilter; documented information about a scam call and a man being chased by other individuals in the 700 block of South Main Street; prepared five nuisance abatement complaint letters; picked up two packages for a woman that were delivered to the wrong address and held them at the police department until she could pick them up, a dog that was running at large and turned it over to the Humane Society of Jefferson County, and another dog that was turned over to its owner.
Officers also placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for suspicious activity in the 1500 block of Raveen Street; verified that a dog left in a vehicle was fine and that there was nothing suspicious about a van that was parked on Elm Street; warned two people for fireworks violations, and one person for disorderly conduct following a confrontation with their neighbor; left a message for a driver who reportedly was speeding in the 1000 block of East Street; confirmed that a report of fireworks being used was legal; and spoke with two individuals about a complaint from another person that they were intoxicated because they were being too loud.
7:10 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a person found on the sidewalk in the 100 block of Council Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:03 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:12 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:31 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of South Main Street and Spry Avenue for expired vehicle registration and warned for speeding.
6:49 p.m.: A 25-year-old Milton woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Hackbarth Road ad Janesville Avenue.
8:24 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:58 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue.
