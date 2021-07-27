Thursday, July 22
Officers issued eight traffic-related warnings; responded to two 911 calls and two alarms; performed three crime-prevention services; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch; were unable to locate a reportedly suspicious vehicle parked along the side of a closed business in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue, any juveniles who reportedly threw a firecracker on the lawn of a residence in the 1500 block of Endl Boulevard or two juveniles who took off on bicycles after curfew in the 300 block of Riverside Drive; assisted the Wisconsin State Patrol with an unruly patient at Fort Memorial Hospital and a road crew looking to get vehicles relocated from a road that needed to be paved in the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue; conferred with Fort Atkinson Middle School staff about a report of vandalism to the track at the school; placed a request for extra patrol in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue on the briefing board; spoke with a project superintendent following a complaint about his team’s truck drivers not following the truck route for a project on which they were working and he agreed to redirect the drivers, and a resident who was seeking options on how to deal with neighbors whose dogs run loose in the neighborhood; prepared a nuisance abatement complaint letter following a complaint about non-used/abandoned vehicles in a parking lot and another one for expired temporary license plates and four others that were follow-ups to previous ones; recruited assistance from two young men passing by to help a person who was stuck with their wheelchair in the 400 block of East Sherman Avenue.
Officers also facilitated assistance from a grandparent to pick up a student from school following a meeting with the public school liaison officer and staff; moved along a male who refused to identify himself, and had been dancing around and punching fists in the air in front of a business in the 300 block of Washington Street; attempted to follow up on a complaint of a vehicle parked in the way of the street being paved but was gone before an officer arrived; documented information about an attempted fraud; reported a non-operating streetlight to We Energies; checked the welfare of a man found to be at Fort Memorial Hospital; followed up on a report of a possible bail-jumping violation; warned a group of juveniles for disorderly conduct, following a complaint of youths pounding on windows and ringing doorbells in the 800 block of Dempster Street with one youth being issued a curfew warning; and handled one confidential contact related to drug information.
4:36 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1600 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:14 a.m.: Officers responded to a call from a tenant in the 200 block of South Water Street East who was having problems with the manager of the building. She was warned for disorderly conduct and agreed to remain calm and not cause any further problems. A short time later, the manager called back to report additional issues and the officers returned to work out a more clearly defined solution.
8:31 p.m.: A 19-year-old Watertown woman was cited in the 300 block of Robert Street for operating a vehicle without proof of insurance and warned for speeding.
8:52 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 600 block of Janesville Avenue for expired vehicle registration.
10:58 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
