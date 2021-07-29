Friday, July 23Officers issued eight traffic-related warnings; responded to three 911 calls and paged the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for an automatic fire alarm; participated in one community policing event; performed one crime-prevention service; advised a person to stay out of the street after they reportedly were walking down the middle of the street and appeared intoxicated but they were not, and the Fort Atkinson Water Department of a water main break in the 900 block of Peterson Street which was followed up by an emergency locate from Digger’s Hotline; were unable to locate suspicious individuals who ran when a person noticed them standing near a couple of vehicles in the 1200 block of Talcott Street and an officer retrieved a telephone from the area that was inventoried, or a suspicious person walking in the 100 block of North Fourth Street; stood by to keep the peace for a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street East; located a driver to ask that they remove their vehicle from a parking lot in the 1200 block of Gerald Court so the owner of the property could get the parking lot properly paved; received information from a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warden about an oil spill in the 300 block of Roosevelt Street and the Fort Atkinson Police Department will work with the Department of Natural Resources on follow up.
Officers also were unable to locate a black Lab found sitting on the front steps of a woman’s home; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter; spoke with a driver following a complaint about reckless driving and learned that the driver was not inebriated, but did admit to having problems with the steering mechanism of his vehicle, and a family with an out-of-control 12-year-old boy who was upset about having his telephone taken away from him; documented information of an attempted identification theft through a phone call, and information about a child custody issue; placed a request on the briefing board for extra patrol in the 300 block of Zida Street; checked on two intoxicated individuals arguing while waiting for their ride home, and a group of juveniles in the parking lot in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue who all promised the officer that they would be at their homes by curfew which was 25 minutes away.
4:34 a.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K and warned for improper display of registration stickers.
7:44 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to an 18-year-old Jefferson man at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Adams Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
9:07 a.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Grove Street reported a bicycle was stolen from their home and a second bike was left in the place of the stolen bicycle. The second bike was transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where it was inventoried and placed in the police garage.
9:33 a.m.: A 30-day correction notice was issued to a 38-year-old Jefferson woman at the intersection of East Milwaukee Avenue and South High Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
7:50 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration was issued to a 25-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the 100 block of Robert Street.
9:51 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration was issued to a 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
11:46 p.m.: A 32-year-old Janesville man was arrested in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and battery, and was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail after being booked.
