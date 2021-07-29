Saturday, July 24

Officers issued four traffic-related warnings and a parking ticket to a vehicle that was blocking the way of the farmers market in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue; assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to three 911 calls; checked on a suspicious vehicle that was unoccupied and appeared to be fine, and on the welfare of a youth and their family, and learned that they were not in need of any additional services; removed a 17-year-old female from an apartment and escorted her to her home after warning her for curfew violation; moved along two individuals found sleeping at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East; warned a group home client from the 1200 block of Adrian Boulevard for leaving his home without permission and returned him to his home.

Officers also documented information about a scam call and vandalism at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street; placed a request for extra patrol in the 700 block of Jackson Street; contacted the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works to remove a tree branch partially blocking traffic at the intersection of East Milwaukee and Roland avenues; mediated a complaint between two women who each claimed that they were being harassed by the other; provided a ride home to an intoxicated man who had gotten into his vehicle, then thought better of it and accepted the ride from the officer; spoke with a group of individuals playing excessively loud music at Ralph Park and turned the volume down when an officer asked them to do so; were unable to locate a group of boys walking near South Main Street and South Fourth Street West who reportedly were throwing rocks at signs and houses; and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed situation.

9:26 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 600 block of Monroe Street.

9:26 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and officers assisted a resident in the 700 block of Oak Street.

11:39 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.

1:05 p.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the Main Street bridge for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

1:21 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Endl Boulevard for failing to yield right of way resulting in a state-reportable accident with injuries, road blockage and fluid leakage involving a 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman. Officers, Fort Fire Ambulance Services and Fort Fire Rescue all responded.

4:31 p.m.: A 40-year-old Fitchburg man was cited at the Main Street bridge for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and obstructing, and was arrested on a body only warrant through the Dane County Sheriff’s jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, third offense. After being processed, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.

7:38 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.

9:53 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.

