Sunday, July 25
Officers issued seven traffic-related warnings; responded to one 911 call and paged the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for one alarm; moved along two individuals playing Pokemon Go in a park after hours and two individuals outside a business in the 200 block of Washington Street; assisted bar staff in the first block of South Main Street clear the premises after closing time; were unable to locate a driver after receiving an alert from the Whitewater Police Department about a possible intoxicated driver heading toward Fort Atkinson, and were unable to help a man get his vehicle started because of a malfunction with his electronic tracking device.
Officers also checked on a suspicious vehicle at Radloff Street and Stacy Lane that was unoccupied; spoke with the owner of a vehicle parked in the wrong place in the parking lot in the 900 block of South Main Street and the owner moved it; documented information related to an incident at Rock River Park and a report of a woman who was driving while intoxicated but made it safely to a residence in the 600 block of Cherokee Lane; and will follow up on a report of illegal dumping in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
12:46 a.m.: Several juveniles were warned in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue for curfew violation and were escorted home. One of the juveniles was cited for possession of a vape pen.
3:48 a.m.: An officer escorted a 25-year-old male from the intersection of West Cramer and Robert streets to his home and warned him for intoxication/disorderly conduct following a complaint.
10:44 a.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of Riverside Drive for failing to provide proof of insurance, and warned for stop sign violation and no driver’s license on person.
11:04 a.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and West Blackhawk Drive for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change. Her vehicle was legally parked.
12:31 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville and West Rockwell avenues.
4:02 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman in the 700 block of North Main Street.
4:48 p.m.: Officers responded to a group home in the 800 block of Robert Street for a client who was out of control and breaking property. He had calmed before officers arrived and the staff did not want to press charges.
5:57 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 27-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue for expired vehicle registration. She was warned for failing to stop at stop sign.
8:56 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:08 p.m.: A woman from the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue spoke with an officer about an incident with her boyfriend. The boyfriend was unable to be located and the woman was given a ride to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to wait for a ride from another friend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.