Monday, July 26
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings; responded to one 911 call and one alarm; performed three crime-prevention services; stopped out with a group of adults who all were fine; were unable to locate any vehicles in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue related to a traffic complaint, confirm any signs of a suspicious incident reported by another person, a vehicle reportedly being driven recklessly in the 1300 block of Lillian Street or something suspicious as it was described by a caller; discovered that a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue belonged to an employee and everything was fine; responded to a call with the Fort Atkinson Fire Department and WE Energies for a tree that fell and snapped a power line in the 700 block of Cloute Street; referred a resident who was unhappy about her living arrangements in the 400 block of Wilcox Street to other resources and a request for a welfare check of a person who lived in the county’s jurisdiction to the Jefferson County Sheriff Office.
Officers also chalked the tires of four vehicles for 48-hour parking watches; prepared eight nuisance abatement complaint letters; documented information for one resident about scam telephone calls and another incident related to vandalism; crossed paths with a person thought to be wanted and confirmed that it was not the correct individual; spoke with a reportedly suspicious man at an apartment complex and advised the management that he was staying there temporarily; stood by for two separate individuals while they picked up or exchanged belongings or property; listened to a woman vent about issues she was having; fulfilled a request from the Janesville Police Department to have someone in the 500 block of Oak Street contact their department; and placed a request for extra patrol in the 1200 block of Talcott Street on the briefing board.
8:27 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for illegible plates was issued to a driver at the intersection of South Main Street and Margaret Avenue, and the driver was warned for speeding, failing to provide proof of insurance and to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
10:25 a.m.: A 42-year-old Jefferson man was arrested on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for failing to pay fines for possession of drug paraphernalia and failing to pay fines for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license. After being processed, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
11:18 a.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 300 block of Robert Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. Her vehicle was legally parked.
2:14 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1600 block of Mehta Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:33 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:34 p.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, first offense, and warned for speeding. The vehicle was legally parked.
8:14 p.m.: A 20-year-old Madison man was cited in the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue for speeding and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
8:31 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:45 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 20-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue for defective driver side headlamp and failing to provide proof of insurance.
11:24 p.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 100 block of East Highland Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.