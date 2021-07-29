Tuesday, July 27
Officers issued seven traffic-related warnings; assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to two 911 calls and one alarm; participated in one community policing event; performed one crime-prevention service; were unable to locate a vehicle that reportedly was being driven slowly past a resident’s home in the 1100 block of West Sherman Avenue who requested extra patrol, or two other reportedly suspicious persons/vehicles at different locations; stopped a motorist driving very slowly in the 1200 block of Riverside Drive and a woman explained that she was looking for her cat; discovered a significant amount of vandalism at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street that will be reported to the Fort Atkinson Parks and Rec Department; checked a parked vehicle in the parking lot in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue that was unoccupied and locked, four vehicles at Ralph Park in the 600 block of Jefferson Street that were secured and unoccupied, and a dog in an air-conditioned vehicle that had water and was fine; found a lost dog and notified the Humane Society of Jefferson County who will come to pick it up; advised a driver that his vehicle needed to be moved every night to remain in compliance with the parking regulations in the 1000 block of Riverside Drive; prepared seven nuisance abatement complaint letters.
Officers also assisted a driver in the first block of East Rockwell Avenue whose child was choking on something that was dislodged and they were able to continue on their way; conducted a foot patrol of the wooded area behind the police shooting range in the 500 block of Bark River Drive; returned a shopping cart from Festival Foods that was found at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street; chalked the tires of a vehicle in the 500 block of East Street for a 48-hour parking watch; placed a request for extra patrol in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue on the briefing board; documented information about a package that reportedly was stolen from the 200 block of South Water Street East and scam telephone calls; warned a 17-year-old male for disorderly conduct and advised him of the domestic abuse laws following a call from his father that the boy was out of control; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature, another one related to drug information and a third related to a sexual assault.
5:08 a.m.: A 63-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1500 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for failing to stop at stop sign.
6:54 a.m.: A resident signed a no consent form for the theft of the catalytic converter from his vehicle while it was parked in the 700 block of Oak Street.
8:59 a.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of Washington Street for failing to secure a seatbelt and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and defective brake lights.
9:07 a.m.: A 56-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Robert Street for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for a red-light violation.
10:31 a.m.: A 21-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard.
10:34 a.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of West Rockwell and Janesville avenues.
11:08 a.m.: A 65-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K.
1:32 p.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of East Sherman Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle.
3:05 p.m.: An 18-year-old Waupun man was cited in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for speeding. His vehicle was legally parked.
5:05 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 33-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle and warned for speed.
7:04 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:15 p.m.: A 28-year-old Whitewater man was cited at the intersection of North Main and North Water streets for nonregistration of vehicle and issued a 15-day correction for failing to provide proof of insurance.
7:18 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 20-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the 300 block of South Main Street for nonregistration of vehicle and warned for failing to stop at stop sign.
11:44 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 800 block of Caswell Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
