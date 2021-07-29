Wednesday, July 28

Officers issued six traffic-related warnings; responded to two 911 calls and one alarm; performed three crime-prevention services; removed a bat that was stuck on the siding of a house; checked on a suspicious vehicle whose driver was delivering packages and warned him for speeding, and another vehicle in the 100 block of South Water Street West where everything appeared to be fine; assisted Jefferson County Human Services with a disruptive patient at Fort Memorial Hospital until a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy could arrive to help; took no action after checking on a person at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street who appeared to be fine; warned a 31-year-old woman for her behavior after her mother called for help from an officer in mediating a disagreement between the two women; documented a report of a theft from the 1400 block of Adrian Boulevard, information about a suspicious person in the 200 block of North Main Street, suspicious activity in the 400 block of Walton Court and a scam call.

Officers also forwarded a complaint to the Fort Atkinson Water Department about a water valve cap not being secured; chalked the tires on a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch; returned a dog to its owner who showed up after an officer reported a dog running loose in the 1300 block of Lillian Street; were unable to substantiate a traffic complaint in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue; investigated a report of a fraud in the 700 block of Florence Street and wrote a report; and referred a resident from the 1200 block of Adrian Boulevard to the Madison Police Department to discuss questions they had about a rental issue on a property located in Madison.

2:11 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 21-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of Wilcox and North Third streets for expired motorcycle permit. He was warned for speeding.

5:24 a.m.: A 52-year-old Reedsburg man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Highland and Janesville avenues, and warned for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.

8:03 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.

12:17 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1600 block of Mehta Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.

12:39 p.m.: A 57-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Seventh Street.

12:48 p.m.: A 46-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Seventh Street.

1:19 p.m.: A 40-year-old Janesville man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Eighth Street.

2 p.m.: A 35-year-old Watertown man was cited at the intersection of Klement Street and Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for vehicle following too closely and cracked windshield.

3:16 p.m.: No citations were issued and no injuries reported for a state-reportable accident involving a 24-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man, both of Fort Atkinson, that occurred in the parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street.

5:53 p.m.: A juvenile referral for battery will be prepared and forwarded to Jefferson County Human Services following a call from a parent in the 400 block of Ramesh Street.

9:55 p.m.: A 19-year-old Watertown man was cited in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for operating a vehicle without required lights.

11:11 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue assisted a man in the 600 block of Washington Street.

