Thursday, July 29
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings; responded to three 911 calls and one alarm found to be caused by a faulty head to the alarm; performed one crime-prevention service; prepared seven follow-up nuisance abatement complaint letters; removed numerous tree branches, garbage cans, signs, etc., from the road following the storm and put out cones for the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works to remove branches and trees that were too large for the officers to remove; contacted the Fort Atkinson Fire Department to remove a live wire down from a vehicle in the 400 block of Milo Street; located a vehicle where another driver witnessed a mother slap her teen who admitted to swearing at his mother, which prompted the mother’s reaction, and the officer spoke with both of them; placed three requests for extra patrol in the 500 block of Nadig Court, the 200 block of East Highland Avenue and near North Third and Wilcox streets on the briefing board, and another one for a person who drives to work after having their license revoked; will follow up on a report of illegal dumping at the compost site in the 500 block of Bark River Drive, a report of a vehicle parked in excess of the two-hour parking limit in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue, and a disturbance in the 200 block of Merchants Avenue; warned several individuals from the 100 block of East Blackhawk Drive for illegal dumping in the dumpster of a business; spoke with staff at a residential facility about a client who called 911 and everything was fine, and a mother whose daughter was refusing to leave their apartment and return the mother’s telephone; checked the welfare of an employee who failed to show up for work and they were fine, a friend of a person who was not returning telephone calls and they were fine, and two individuals sleeping in a vehicle in a municipal parking lot who were fine.
Officers also canceled a request for a welfare check of a person who was late returning to their home and not answering their telephone; stopped to help a motorcyclist whose cycle had ceased operating and pulled over to a parking lot where he could arrange for help; discovered that a driver whose license plate did not match the vehicle was a result of the dealer putting the wrong plate on the vehicle and the driver will take it back to get it corrected; were unable to locate a driver reportedly speeding in the 300 block of South Main Street, and a vehicle with a dog in it in the parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street; documented information about a traffic complaint that occurred earlier in the day; advised two individuals who did not have license plates on their vehicle of how to get new plates and obtain proper registration, and warned them not to drive unless they had valid driver’s licenses, and a woman from the 1400 block of Jamesway that some damage to the rear of her vehicle was a state-reportable incident caused by another motorist on her drive home from work; provided information to a woman and her father on how to handle a scam; responded to an alarm in the 800 block of Janesville Avenue where an employee was returning a vehicle and the owner of the company had not had time to alert the alarm company that an employee would be returning after hours; were unable to confirm a report of, or reason for loud noises in the 1000 block of East Street; and handled one confidential incident related to a warrant service.
8:54 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:23 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from East Riverwalk to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:55 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance transported a woman from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:09 p.m.: A 28-year-old Rockford, Ill., woman was cited at the intersection of South Third Street West and Grant Street for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, and warned for illegal tint and a smashed windshield.
9:18 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.