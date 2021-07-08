Saturday, July 3
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings; assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to four 911 calls and one alarm; performed two crime-prevention services; moved along two individuals who were in Jones Park after hours; noticed a vehicle with the trunk open and located the owner who was cleaning it out; conducted two bar checks and two welfare checks of individuals both of whom were fine; spoke with three individuals camping along the river in the 100 block of Jefferson Street because they thought it was public property and they agreed to remove their tent; warned the owner of a dog for violation of animal restraint ordinance when their dog ran onto their neighbor’s property to chase the neighbor’s dog in the 1600 block of Stacy Lane.
Officers also started 48-hour parking watches on vehicles in the 500 block of Highland Avenue and the 300 block of Ralph Street; properly disposed of a drug needle found in a street; stood by for a man who wanted to pick up the rest of his belongings from a former residence; documented information of a temporary restraining order/notice of injunction hearing, damage to a trailer parked in a driveway in the 400 block of Heth Street and property damage in the 700 block of Janette Street; were unable to locate a possibly intoxicated driver and a person in the 600 block of North Main Street at the request of the Jefferson Police Department; and followed up on seven complaints of fireworks activities, and a suspicious vehicle being driven in circles in the parking lot in the 900 block of Janesville Avenue with a parent who was trying to teach their child how to drive.
12:31 a.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of South Sixth Street and Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, and warned for speeding.
1:16 a.m.: A 33-year-old Janesville man was cited at the intersection of Linden and Washington streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, and warned for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance.
3:23 a.m.: A 45-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of North High Street and East Blackhawk Drive for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for speeding, expired vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance.
9:55 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:37 a.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding in the 1800 block of Janesville Avenue.
2:23 p.m.: No citations were issued following a minor, nonreportable, two-vehicle accident in the parking lot at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street involving a 39-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man, both of Fort Atkinson.
5:59 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street for nonregistration of vehicle and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
